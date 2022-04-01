ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley looking to make a last second push toward the playoffs. Starting off strong entering the weekend with a 4-2 win over rival, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Ryan Mackinnon picking an opportune time to net his first goal of the season to tie this one up at a goal apiece. Tanner Lacyznski netting the Phantoms second goal to tie things up again.
Later, breaking the tie in the third period was Wade Allison, his eighth goal of the season. The Phantoms would score an empty netter to put it away.