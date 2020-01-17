ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms extended their win streak to four games and stopped the Binghamton Devils stretch of eight straight victories with their 4-1 win on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms improved to 17-19-1-4 with the win.
Isaac Ratcliffe, German Rubtsov, Nate Prosser, and Kurtis Gabriel all scored for the Phantoms in the home triumph.
In net, J-F Berube recorded 25 saves to secure the victory.
The Phantoms are set to conclude their five-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Rochester Americans. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports