WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-1 on Friday night in the team's first game back after the AHL all-star break. Andy Andreoff netted the lone goal for Lehigh Valley.
The Phantoms (18-22-7) fell behind 2-0 early, but cut the deficit to 2-1 later in the first half. The Penguins then scored two more unanswered goals to earn the win on their home ice at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Goaltender Felix Sandstrom made his season debut in the AHL in the game when he came on in relief of J-F Berube in the third period.
The Phantoms remain on the road on Saturday when they visit the Hershey Bears.