TORONTO - Lehigh Valley could not hold on to an early 2-0 lead in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Phantoms jumped out to a 2-0 advantage on goals by Olle Lycksell and Adam Ginning in the first eight minutes. The host Marlies would tie things up by the end of the first period.
Artem Anisimov scored twice in the second for the visitors but once again Toronto would tie the contest and the two teams skate through a scoreless third period and overtime.
Joey Anderson, who had two goals in regulation, netted what proved to be the game-winner in the shootout.
Lehigh Valley is in action on Wednesday at Bridgeport.