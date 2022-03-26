BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Lehigh Valley built a 2-0 lead on Belleville but found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-2 contest settled via shootout at the CAA Arena.
Goals by Garrett Wilson in the first and Nick Lappin in the second staked the Phantoms to an early lead but the Senators answered with a pair of second period goals to knot the score.
After a scoreless third period, Cole Reinhardt netted the only goal of the shootout to send Lehigh Valley to its third straight loss.
Lehigh Valley is scheduled to host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday in their next game.