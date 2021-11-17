ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley scored three goals in the third period, but give up one late. Phantoms fall to Charlotte, 4-3.
After a scoreless first period, the offense started to get going, unfortunately for the Phantoms it was one-sided in the second period. The Checkers recording three goals, for a 3-0 lead through two periods of play.
In the third, the Phantoms finally break through offensively. Max Willman, Cal O'Reilly and German Rubtsov finding the back of the net to tie things up at three with four minutes to play.
The Checkers would get a late power play goal with under two minutes left for the win.
Lehigh Valley heads to Rochester on Friday night.