ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Binghamton Devils 6-3 on Saturday night at the PPL Center. The win gave the Phantoms a sweep in the home-and-home series between the two this weekend.
Ryan Fitzgerald scored twice for the Phantoms in the win. Chris Bigras, Wade Allison, Max Willman, and Tanner Laczynski recorded one goal in the win.
Alex Lyon notched 22 saves and earned his second straight win in net for Lehigh Valley.
With the victory, the Phantoms improved to 10-3-2 this season.
The Phantoms remain home and host the Hershey Bears on Wednesday night.
Highlights courtesy of TV2 Sports