NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of three tenths to one half of an inch with up to one inch of snow and sleet. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be extremely difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&