HERSHEY, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have gone to overtime in their first two games of the season, the third would be no different. Lehigh Valley leaving Hershey victorious, 5-4.
The Phantoms found themselves up early scoring three unanswered goals between the first and second periods to take a 3-1 lead. The Bears would turn right around and do the same to take the lead right back late in the fourth.
Zayde Wisdom played the role of hero in regulation to tie the game up with just over five minutes to play, it was his second goal of the game. Wisdom would also have a part in the overtime winner, assisting on David Kase's game winner.
The Phantoms other contributors in the winning effort were Logan Day in the first period and Matthew Strome in the second.
Lehigh Valley heads back to Newark to take on Binghamton next Friday to end their season opening road trip.