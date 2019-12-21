CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms posted a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles' Coliseum on Saturday night. The win moved LV to 12-12-5 this season.
Pascal Laberge scored two of the Phantoms' three goals in the win. Mark Friedman scored the other goal in the win. The Phantoms took a 2-0 lead after the second period and tacked on another in the third for a 3-0 advantage.
Alex Lyon held the Checkers scoreless for the majority of the game. Then Charlotte mounted a late comeback as the hosts scored their two goals with less than four minutes left in the contest. Lyon made 32 saves.
Charlotte out shot Lehigh Valley, 35-34.
The two teams will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the final game before a holiday break.