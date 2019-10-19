ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Binghamton Devils 4-1 in an AHL game at the PPL Center on Friday night. With the win the Phantoms improved to 2-1-1-0 so far this season.
Andy Andreoff and Morgan Frost led the offense for the Phantoms. Andreoff recorded two goals and one assist while Frost tallied three assists in the win.
In goal, Alex Lyon notched his second win this season. He stopped 24 of Binghamton's 25 shots on Friday night.
In addition to Andreoff's scores, Mikhail Vorobyev and Joel Farabee scored goals in the win.
The Phantoms host the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV-2 Sports