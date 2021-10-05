ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms started training camp and announced their camp roster on Tuesday. The team is getting set for the 2021-22 season.
The squad's preseason home opener is set for Oct. 9.
The upcoming campaign will be the first for new head coach Ian Laperriere.
On Tuesday the squad received eight players from the Philadelphia Flyers, including Samu Tuomaala.
Here is the team's complete camp roster:
Forwards (12): Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Nick Master, Andrew Romano, Brennan Saulnier, Matt Strome, Maksim Sushko, Samu Tuomaala, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Max Willman
Defensemen (8): Logan Day, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Ryan MacKinnon, Brycen Martin, Patrick McNally, Mason Millman, Quinn Schiemann, Jackson van de Leest
Goalies (3): Samuel Ersson, Pat Nagle, Kirill Ustimenko
Tryout Players
Contract with Reading Royals: Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Hayden Hodgson, Pat McNally, Brendan van Riemsdyk
Contract with Maine Mariners: Brycen Martin, Nick Master, Marc-Olivier Duqette, Andrew Romano
Non-Roster Invite: Quinn Schmiemann, Jackson van de Leest