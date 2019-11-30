ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms notched a 2-1 overtime win over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the PPL Center. Andy Welinski scored the game-winning goal in the extra period for the Phantoms.
Lehigh Valley's other goal was scored by Greg Carey, which came midway through the third period, and tied the game at one.
The Wolf Pack recorded more shots than the Phantoms, 35-27, in the contest.
Welinski also had an assist in the game, which put him past 100 career points in his professional hockey career.
Another milestone was reached in the victory as Phantoms head coach Scott Gordon moved into sole possession of eighth place for all-time wins by a coach in AHL history. Gordon now has 375.
The Phantoms next hit the ice on December 4 at the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports