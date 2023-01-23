ALLENTOWN - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return home having won three straight on the road. The club has climbed into a tie for 4th place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.
All-Star Tyson Foerster is a big reason why - he is second on the team in points and tied for team lead in goals scored. The 23rd overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Flyers, Foerster is set to appear at his first AHL All-Star Classic.
Foerster says his performances in the games can all be traced back to what he's doing in between contests.
"I think at the start of the year, I was kind of just going through the motions," said Foerster. "Then once I realized I gotta do that everywhere - start working everywhere. I just practiced my shot, practice skating, hands in front - everything really. My practice habits are great."
Lehigh Valley hosts Hershey on Wednesday at the PPL Center.