Phantoms unveil training camp schedule, roster
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms opened training camp on Monday as the team prepares for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Additionally, the AHL club released their full camp schedule as well as their training camp roster.
The team will play three preseason games, two of which will be at the PPL Center.
Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Phantoms:
Monday, Sept. 23
10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center
Tuesday, Sept. 24
10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center
Wednesday, Sept. 25
7:05 p.m. Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mohegan Sun Arena
Thursday, Sept. 26
10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center
Friday, Sept. 27
10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center
Saturday, Sept. 28
10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center (Open to Season Ticket Holders)
Sunday, Sept. 29
3:05 p.m. Game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PPL Center
Monday, Sept. 30
7:05 p.m. Game vs. Hershey PPL Center
All dates and times subject to change*
Below is the complete training camp roster for Lehigh Valley:
Forwards (14):
Greg Carey
Kyle Criscuolo
Gerry Fitzgerald
Trevor Gooch
David Kase
Pascal Laberge
Nick Master
Cal O'Reilly
Isaac Ratfliffe
Matthew Strome
Brett Supinski
Maksim Sushko
Steven Swavely
Trevor Yates
Defenseman (10):
Jeremy Beaudry
T.J. Brennan
Josh Couturier
James De Haas
David Drake
Eric Knodel
Rob Michel
Nate Prosser
Reece Willcox
Tyler Wotherspoon
Goaltenders (4):
J.F. Berube
Alex Lyon
Felix Sandstrom
Kirill Ustimenko