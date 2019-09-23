Phantoms unveil training camp schedule, roster

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms opened training camp on Monday as the team prepares for the upcoming 2019-20 season. Additionally, the AHL club released their full camp schedule as well as their training camp roster.

The team will play three preseason games, two of which will be at the PPL Center.

Below is the complete preseason schedule for the Phantoms:

Monday, Sept. 23

10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center

Tuesday, Sept. 24

10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center

Wednesday, Sept. 25

7:05 p.m. Game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, Sept. 26

10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center

Friday, Sept. 27

10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center

Saturday, Sept. 28

10:30 a.m. Practice PPL Center (Open to Season Ticket Holders)

Sunday, Sept. 29

3:05 p.m. Game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PPL Center

Monday, Sept. 30

7:05 p.m. Game vs. Hershey PPL Center

All dates and times subject to change*

Below is the complete training camp roster for Lehigh Valley:

Forwards (14):

Greg Carey

Kyle Criscuolo

Gerry Fitzgerald

Trevor Gooch

David Kase

Pascal Laberge

Nick Master

Cal O'Reilly

Isaac Ratfliffe

Matthew Strome

Brett Supinski

Maksim Sushko

Steven Swavely

Trevor Yates

Defenseman (10):

Jeremy Beaudry

T.J. Brennan

Josh Couturier

James De Haas

David Drake

Eric Knodel

Rob Michel

Nate Prosser

Reece Willcox

Tyler Wotherspoon

Goaltenders (4):

J.F. Berube

Alex Lyon

Felix Sandstrom

Kirill Ustimenko