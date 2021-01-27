ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their training camp at the PPL Center ahead of game play beginning this Sunday for their preseason opener in Hershey.
Nine AHL rookies entered camp along with nine returnees this season. One of those returnees, veteran Cal O'Reilly has liked what he's seen out of the younger talent in camp.
Two of those rookies that have caught O'Reilly's eye are two of the Flyers 2020 draft picks, Tyson Foerster and Zayde Wisdom. O'Reilly commenting that he likes the direction he's seeing from the front office in Philadelphia with those recent draft picks.