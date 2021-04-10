ALLENTOWN, Pa - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms' scheduled games on Saturday and Sunday this weekend were postponed, the AHL league office announced on Saturday. Both games were called off due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.
The league first announced the postponement of Saturday night's contest against the Hershey Bears at the PPL Center. That announcement came early Saturday afternoon and was followed three hours later with the news of Sunday's game as well.
Make-up dates have not yet been announced for either game.
The team's next scheduled game is on Wednesday against the Hershey Bears.