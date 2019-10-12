ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 in an AHL game at the PPL Center on Friday night. The contest was the first this season between the in-state rivals.
The victory was the first of the 2019-20 campaign for the Phantoms, who are now 1-1-0-0 this season.
The Phantoms fired 16 shots in the first period and twice found the back of the net as the hosts built a 2-0 lead. Kurtis Gabriel and Mikhail Vorobyev scored in the opening period for Lehigh Valley.
The Penguins cut the deficit to 2-1 very early in the second period, but the Phantoms bounced back to score twice in the second period to seal the win. Joel Farabee and Chris Bigras found the back of the net.
The Phantoms hit the home ice again on Saturday when they welcome another in-state squad, the Hershey Bears, to the Lehigh Valley. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric