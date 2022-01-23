SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night.
Tobias Harris added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers have won seven straight over the Spurs.
Jakob Poeltl had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Dejounte Murray added 19 points and 12 assists for San Antonio.
After trailing by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Spurs closed to 111-109 on Murray’s steal and breakaway layup with 33.2 seconds remaining as part of an 8-4 run. Embiid would seal the victory with a pair of free throws with 14.9 seconds left.
Coming off a 40-point performance Friday in a one-point loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, Embiid shot 16 for 32 from the field in 32 minutes.
Philadelphia won its fourth in six games despite missing some key players.
In addition to continuing to be without All-Star forward Ben Simmons, the 76ers had four players out with injuries including Seth Curry and Danny Green.