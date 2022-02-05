DALLAS (AP) - Luka Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98 on Friday night.
The game was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first period when one of the rims was determined to be crooked.
Reggie Bullock scored 20 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, for Dallas. Jalen Brunson added 19 points for the Mavericks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost two straight games for the first time since a three-game skid in mid-December. Dallas native Tyrese Maxey added 18 points.
The Mavericks remained two games behind fourth-place Utah in the Western Conference. The 76ers dropped two games behind first-place Chicago in the East and 1½ behind second-place Miami.