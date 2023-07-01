Veteran guard Patrick Beverley revealed on his podcast that he will be joining the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal. Numerous sources are reporting that the agreement is for the veteran minimum.
Beverley is known as a tough defender who will help Philadelphia's guard depth after losing Shake Milton in free agency to Minnesota. The 76ers are the sixth team in Beverley's 12-year NBA career. He was originally signed by current 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to the Rockets in 2013.
He also played a few games for new Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G-League in 2013.