PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers want to branch out.
The NBA team announced Thursday its proposal for a new arena in the Fashion District in Center City.
The arena, to be called 76 Place at Market East, is expected to cost about $1.3 billion, and would be privately funded, according to the project's website.
Groundbreaking is not expected for several years, but the arena is expected to be ready for the 2031-2032 season.
The new site would move the Sixers' home from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia to Center City. It would be located in the part of the mall from 10th to 11th streets and Market to Cuthbert streets, after demolishing a block of the mall.
The team said it settled on the Fashion District after evaluating potential new sites over the past two years.
“Quite simply put, there is no better place to build an arena in Philadelphia than in Center City, with its robust public transit infrastructure and existing dynamic businesses eager to serve fans and visitors alike," said David Adelman, who is leading the project's development company, 76 Devcorp.
The new site would be within a half-mile of 29 parking garages, and directly connected to many public transit lines, the project website said.
The project is expected to create jobs and contract opportunities during construction and after opening. The team said it is also seeking the community's input along the way.