The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions in a deal that also involved draft picks. The Lions received a fourth-round pick in 2025 and the teams exchanged positions in the seventh round of the 2023 draft, according to multiple reports. Detroit will move up to the 219th pick and the Eagles will draft at No. 249.
A Philadelphia native, Swift played high school football at St. Joseph's Prep before starring at Georgia from 2017-19. He was the 35th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by Detroit and has rushed for 1,680 yards over three seasons with the Lions while also catching 156 passes for another 1,198 yards.
It brings another former Georgia Bulldog into the fold for Philadelphia - joining 2022 draft picks Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and 2023 selections Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo.
The move helps Philadelphia fill the void created when Miles Sanders left for Carolina in free agency. He was deemed expendable by the Lions due to the offseason signing of David Montgomery and the selection of Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick.