PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Catholic league will not hold a fall sports season this year and hopes to play fall sports this upcoming spring, league officials announced on Monday.
“After much careful thought, consultation and prayer a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt out of interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season,” the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, which oversees the PCL, said in a released statement. “We recognize that this news is disappointing to many of our students, families and coaches, particularly our seniors. it saddens us greatly as well."
Additionally, this decision also covers other District 1 teams, Bishop Shanahan and Pope John Paul.
Two of last year's PIAA football champions, St. Joe's Prep and Archbishop Wood, compete in the Philadelphia Catholic League.
According to reports, some schools will explore playing independently this fall.