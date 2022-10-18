PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Nick Sirianni threw his head back as he walked into Philadelphia’s locker room and bellowed, “ How ’bout them Eagles! ” The Eagles coach took delight in echoing the old Dallas catchphrase.
Sirianni had every reason to revel in the moment: The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL.
That’s right, 6-0 for only the third time in franchise history, and first since the 2004 season when Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens & Co. raced all the way to the Super Bowl.
Jalen Hurts, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay have the Eagles thinking a return trip is in order after a 26-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night in front of a packed house that included first lady Jill Biden, rapper Meek Mill, Joel Embiid and actor Bradley Cooper.
The Philly bandwagon is filling up.
“What’s so cool about Philadelphia is it’s such a great sports town that it matters here, and it matters nationally here, and it’s great to be able to put that on display,” Sirianni said.
For all the hype that surrounded the Eagles heading into Sunday, the reality was the Cowboys would have snagged the top spot in the NFC East with a victory. The Eagles squashed that with another dominant second quarter when they scored 20 points, increasing their second-quarter margin to 112-27 this season. The Cowboys pulled within 20-17, but Gardner-Johnson helped seal the win with his second interception of Cooper Rush and the Eagles’ third of the game.
Sirianni and Hurts, who threw two touchdown passes, keep repeating that they’re not satisfied with a 6-0 start and there’s still plenty of room for improvement. It’s what they’re supposed to say but the Eagles have few true weaknesses.
“I think we have a long way to go as a football team in terms of our growth and our development,” Hurts said.
Maybe so. But they can at least enjoy the undefeated start as they head into an off week.