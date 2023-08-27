Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to get the roster size down to the NFL-mandated 53 players. The Philadelphia Eagles have started the process and, according to numerous league sources, the following 19 players have been cut in the last 24 hours.
G Josh Andrews
TE Dan Arnold
DE Quinton Bell
QB Ian Book
RB Kennedy Brooks
WR Deon Cain
DT Robert Cooper
WR Jadon Haselwood
TE Tyree Jackson
OT Dennis Kelly
WR Johnny King
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
OL Tyrese Robinson
DT Olive Sagapolu
LB Caleb Saunders
WR Freddie Swain
C Cameron Tom
OT Brett Toth
DT Marvin Wilson
No real surprises to date, but the release of QB Ian Book indicates that rookie Tanner McKee, a 6th round draft pick out of Stanford, will be one of the backups begind Jalen Hurts.