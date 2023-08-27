Ian Book

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ian Book (19) warms up prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

 AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to get the roster size down to the NFL-mandated 53 players. The Philadelphia Eagles have started the process and, according to numerous league sources, the following 19 players have been cut in the last 24 hours.

G Josh Andrews

TE Dan Arnold

DE Quinton Bell

QB Ian Book

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

DT Robert Cooper

WR Jadon Haselwood

TE Tyree Jackson

OT Dennis Kelly

WR Johnny King

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

OL Tyrese Robinson

DT Olive Sagapolu

LB Caleb Saunders

WR Freddie Swain

C Cameron Tom

OT Brett Toth

DT Marvin Wilson

No real surprises to date, but the release of QB Ian Book indicates that rookie Tanner McKee, a 6th round draft pick out of Stanford, will be one of the backups begind Jalen Hurts.