PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles had a busy Saturday, announcing the signing of five players and parting ways with five others.
The organization added a trio of defenive tackles and a pair of linebackers. Robert Cooper (FSU '23), Caleb Sanders (South Dakota State '23) and Marvin Wilson (FSU '21) bolster the depth on the defensive line while Quinton Bell (Prairie View A&M '19) and Tyreek Maddox-Williams (Rutgers '20) joing the linebacker corps.
Wide Receiver Tyrie Cleveland, cornerback Zech McPhearson and DT Noah Elliss, who were injured in the preseason contest against Cleveland, were waived/injured. A surprise cut was cornerback Greedy Williams, who was signed in the offseason after starting 21 games over three seasons with the Browns.
The final casualty was Ty Zentner, who was competing with Arryn Siposs at punter.