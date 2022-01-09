The NFL playoff field has been finalized and the Philadelphia Eagles will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC and will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
The six games for wild card weekend will be spread out over three days with the top-seeded Green Bay Packers (NFC) and Tennessee Titans (AFC) each earning a bye.
Philadelphia's matchup with Tampa Bay has been designated as the 1 p.m. game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium and will be broadcast on Fox.
The entire schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Jan. 15
4:35 p.m. - Raiders at Bengals (NBC)
8:15 p.m. - Patriots at Bills (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 16
1:05 p.m. - Eagles at Buccaneers (Fox)
4:40 p.m. - 49ers at Cowboys (CBS)
8:15 p.m. - Steelers at Chiefs (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 17
8:15 p.m. - Cardinals at Rams (ESPN)