Bob Brown, who played the first five years of his Hall of Fame NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, died on Friday night at the age of 81, according to a post on NFL.com.
An offensive tackle, Brown was "known for his tenacity in the trenches through the 1960s and early 1970s." The Eagles selected the University of Nebraska standout with the second overall pick in the 1964 NFL Draft.
He would go on to be named a first team All-Pro in five seasons and be selected for six Pro Bowls. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams following the 1968 season as part of a five-player deal. Brown would play two seasons with the Rams before finishing his career with three seasons in Oakland.
Brown was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. According to his family, Brown suffered a stroke in April and was admitted to a rehabilitation center in Oakland, California.