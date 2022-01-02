The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a spot in the NFC playoff field when Green Bay defeated Minnesota 37-10 on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.
The Eagles 20-16 win over Washington, San Francisco's victory over Houston and the Green Bay win all combined to ensure that head coach Nick Sirianni's squad can finish no lower than a seven seed in his first season as head coach.
Philadelphia is 9-7 heading into a Week 18 showdown against rival Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Currently, the Eagles are lined up to play at the Los Angeles Rams on wild card weekend. Philadelphia could finish as high as a No. 6 seed with a win over the Cowboys and if San Francisco loses to the Rams in their final game.
Sirianni is the third Eagles head coach to reach the postseason in their first season - joining Ray Rhodes and Chip Kelly.