ALLENTOWN - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the recalls of three players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the team's Taxi Squad according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.
Forwards Jackson Cates and Gerry Mayhew and goalie Felix Sandstrom will join the new Taxi Squad ahead of Philadelphia's western trip beginning Wednesday in Seattle.
Cates, 24, has played in 20 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with four assists. He also has played in two games with Philadelphia including netting his first career NHL goal on December 16 at Montreal.
Mayhew, 28, leads the Phantoms with nine goals and 16 points. The Ferris State University product has played in 17 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild including four games last year.
Sandstrom, 24, has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this year going 3-7-3, 3.08, .896. He was recalled to the Flyers two weeks ago to serve as the team's backup goalie but has yet to play in an NHL game.
The NHL established the Taxi Squad as teams struggled to deal with player availability during the recent uptick in COVID cases.