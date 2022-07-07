PHILADELPHIA - Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr joked that this would be the last time that Philadelphia would pick this high in the draft. The club picked forward Cutter Gauthier with the 5th overall pick in the NHL draft and they hope he's going to be one of the pieces that pushes the organization into contention.
Gauthier is committed to Boston College next year after playing on the USA U-18 team. Gauthier's father played for the Reading Royals for 23 games in the 2001-02 season.
The draft will resume on Friday morning from Montreal. Philadelphia traded their second round pick to Arizona but does have five more selections in the 3rd (69th), 4th (101st), 5th (133rd), 6th (165th) and 7th (197th) rounds.