The Philadelphia Lone Star announce open tryouts for the teams that will participate in the USL League Two and the NPSL.
The tryouts will take place on Saturday March 6 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the South Philadelphia Super Site located at 1166 Bigler Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
There is a fee of $31 for players that would like to like to test their luck. There are no walk-ons allowed.
Lone Star joined the USL League in 2020 but did not play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Local rivals will be Reading United, West Chester United and Lehigh Valley United, among other teams.
In the NPSL, Lone Star started their play in 2012. They did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic.
For registration and more information click here.
Philadelphia Lone Star F.C. was established in 2001 under the name of Junior Lone Star Football Club by a group of Liberian American immigrant soccer players.
The club was named Junior Lone Star FC, after the Liberian national football team, because most of the team's players were from Liberia at that time.
Philadelphia Lone Star FC anuncia pruebas abiertas
El Philadelphia Lone Star anuncia pruebas abiertas al público para los equipos que participarán en la USL League Two y la NPSL.
Las pruebas se llevarán a cabo el sábado 6 de marzo de 10 a.m. a 12 p.m. en el Súper Sitio del Sur de Filadelfia ubicado en 1166 Bigler Street en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Hay una costo de $ 31 para los jugadores que quieran probar su suerte. No se permiten pagos el día de la prueba.
Lone Star se unió a la Liga USL en 2020 pero no jugó debido a la pandemia de coronavirus. Entre los rivales locales está el Reading United, West Chester United y Lehigh Valley United, entre otros.
En la NPSL, Lone Star comenzó su juego en 2012. No jugaron en 2020 debido a la pandemia.
Para registrarse y más información haga clic aquí.
Philadelphia Lone Star F.C. fue establecido en 2001 bajo el nombre de Junior Lone Star Football Club por un grupo de jugadores de fútbol inmigrantes liberianos estadounidenses.
El club fue nombrado Junior Lone Star FC, en honor a la selección nacional de fútbol de Liberia, porque la mayoría de los jugadores del equipo eran de Liberia en ese momento.