ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies alumni Mickey Morandini, Tommy Greene, and Milt Thompson are among the dignitaries expected to attend the annual Phillies Winter Caravan at 6:30 p.m. on February 24 at The Centennial at Homewood Suites in Center Valley, Pa.
The event, sponsored by Air Products, benefits IronPigs Charities, which supports educational and recreational opportunities for Lehigh Valley youth, focusing on diversity and inclusion.
Morandini played the majority of his 11-year career for the Philadelphia Phillies that was highlighted by a trip to the 1993 World Series and a selection to the 1995 National League All-Star team.
Thompson and Greene were also members of the 1993 National League Championship squad. Green threw a no-hitter for the Phillies against the Montreal Expos on May 23, 1991, in his 15th career start. Thompson also served as a first-base coach and hitting coach and earned a World Series ring while serving in that capacity on the 2008 team.
Tickets are now available online at PhilliesWinterCaravan.com.