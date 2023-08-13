PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies alumni weekend concluded with a salute to the 1983 and 1993 National League Champion teams on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.
Dozens of former players made the return trip to the City of Brotherly Love to be feted by the organization and their loyal fans. The weekend started with a ceremonial first pitch on Friday from Hall of Famer Jim Kaat to his former catcher Bob Boone. On Saturday, the team inducted former executives John Quinn and Ruly Carpenter into the Wall of Fame.
WFMZ 69Sports' Dave Lesko was on hand for hand for the pre-game festivities on Sunday that honored the memorable '83 and '93 squads.