The NBA announced the 2023-24 schedule and the Philadelphia 76ers will open on the road at Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 26. That game is scheduled to be broadcast on TNT.
The home opener at Wells Fargo Center will be on Sunday, October 29 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Philadelphia will open the league's first in-season tournament at Detroit on Friday, Nov. 10 and will play other group games against Indiana, Boston, Atlanta and Cleveland. Group winners and two wild-card teams will advance to the kockout stage beginning on December 4 and wrap up the event with semifinals and finals in Las Vegas from Dec. 7-9.
The 76ers will alse be part of the Christmas Day slate - playing at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN.