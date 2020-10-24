Joining the 69 News Sunrise team via Zoom Saturday morning was Jeff Warren from the Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast.
He spoke with Karin and Bo about the expectations and new changes in play for this year's Big Ten football season.
"I think it's going to continue to be a challenge," Warren says. "You were just speaking about coronavirus updates and how we are continuing to see a rise in the infection rate. And it is going to effect college football, it is going to effect the Big Ten at some point."
Warren also spoke about school guidelines restricting fans from attending the games.
"There are two words that describe college football to me. Tradition and culture. And I think when fans aren't there in the stadiums we tend to lose that."
Penn State faces Indiana Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
