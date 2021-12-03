PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union are in uncharted territory for the club since its founding. For the first time ever, they will participate in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Not only will the Union be in the finals, they are the host team for the big game.
Ahead of the match, the Union are slightly undermanned, with several player currently sitting out due to health and safety protocols. Head coach Jim Curtain hopes to be at full strength for the match.
This contest will feature strength on strength, with the Union set to host New York City FC, one of the top offensive teams in the league. The Union dominating the other side of the pitch.
Curtain knows it'll be a closely contested match on Sunday, he just hopes his squad gets the job done in 90 minutes this time around, with no added suspense.