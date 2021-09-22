PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia is bidding to become one of the host sites for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico are jointly hosting the event.
Representatives from FIFA and US Soccer visited Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, checking out Lincoln Financial Field during their trip.
There are 17 cities being considered for hosting, that list will be narrowed down to the 10 cities who will host in the US. The decision is expected to be made by FIFA sometime in 2022.