PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Week one of the NFL season is officially here, with the kickoff taking place on Thursday night. Philadelphia will be waiting until Sunday afternoon before their run toward another Super Bowl appearance begins.
The defending NFC champs hit the road in week one take on the New England Patriots.
Some of the storylines in this one - the Eagles run defense taking on the Patriots rushing attack, the debut of two new coordinators on offense and defense and the Eagles potent offensive attack.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts enters his fourth season in midnight green, the signal caller came in second in the MVP vote last season.
Everything in this one will come down to who can win the battle in the trenches. Kickoff is set for 4:25 PM on CBS Sunday afternoon.