Phillies 2020 schedule released

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 07:17 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:17 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - Major League Baseball released their full schedule of games for the 2020 season, including the full list of contests for the Philadelphia Phillies. The club will open the year on the road against the Miami Marlins on March 26.

After hitting the road to start the 2020 campaign, the Phillies will play in front of the home crowd for the first time on April 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The regular season will end by playing all of the other NL East teams in the final few weeks of the season. The final series will be against the Washington Nationals on September 25-27.

The squad will face the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays in interleague play.

Check out the full schedule here or below: 

