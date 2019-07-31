Phillies acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson at the deadline

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their outfield by acquiring veteran Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash and a player to be named.

Dickerson, who could become a free agent at the end of the season, hit .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs for the Pirates. The 30-year-old missed most of the first half of the season with a strained throwing shoulder.

The Pirates acquired Dickerson from Tampa Bay on the eve of the 2018 regular season. Dickerson responded by hitting .300 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also won his first career Gold Glove for his play in left field.

Pittsburgh’s fade from contention after the All-Star break and the rise of young outfielder Bryan Reynolds in Dickerson’s absence made him expendable for a team now looking toward 2020 and beyond.