SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-hander Luke Jackson.
The 31-year-old Jackson missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 13.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants completed a trade with the Phillies, acquiring left-hander Erik Miller for right-hander Yunior Marte.
Marte sports an average fastball velocity of 97.8 mph, which ranks him in the 94th percentile among pitchers according to Statcast. The reliever split time between Triple-A Sacramento and San Francisco in 2022.
The 24-year-old Miller was the Phillies' fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft out of Stanford and was ranked as their seventh-best prospect, according to MLB.com.