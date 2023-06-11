According to a release from the Philadelphia Phillies organization, the team has activated infielder Alec Bohm from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the 26-man roster, infielder Drew Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Bohm was hitting .265 with six home runs and 37 RBI before suffering a strained hamstring on May 30 during a game against the Mets. A first round selection in the 2018 draft, Bohm splits time between first base and third base. He is in the starting lineup for the Sunday afternoon game against Los Angeles, batting fifth and playing third base.
Ellis played in eight games during his stint with the Phillies and hit .222 with two home runs and three RBI while splitting time between first and third base.