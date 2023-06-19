According to a news release from the organization, the Phillies havd reinstated first baseman Darick Hall from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Dalton Guthrie has been designated for assignment.
Hall injured his right thumb while sliding in to second base against the New York Yankees in early April and had surgery to repair a torn ligament the following week.
Hall made the Phillies opening day roster and appeared in six games before being injured. In 41 games for the Phillies in 2022, he hit nine home runs and posted a .522 slugging percentage in 142 plate appearances.
A 14th round selection in the 2016 MLB Draft, Hall was the recipient of the Paul Owens Award, presented annually to the organization’s top minor league player.