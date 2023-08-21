Heading in to an important series against the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies have recalled left-handed pitcher José Alvarado from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley, the organization announced on Monday.
Philadelphia is currently two games in front of the Giants for the first National League Wild Card spot. Alvarado should bolster the Phillies bullpen after missing six weeks with left elbow inflammation.
To make room on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to the IronPigs. Additionally, infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was optioned to Lehigh Valley following last night’s contest when Brandon Marsh was activated from the injured list.
Alvarado, 28, has appeared in 26 games for Philadelphia this season and has posted a 1.38 ERA with 39 strikeouts. In two rehab appearances for Lehigh Valley, Alvarado tossed two scoreless innings and held opponents to a .143 average with three strikeouts.