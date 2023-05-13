As expected, the Philadelphia Phillies activated Ranger Suarez from the injured list and the left-hander is scheduled to start the Saturday game in Colorado. Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski made the announcement in a release.
Suarez had been rehabbing an injury to his left elbow and made three appearances in the minor leagues before rejoining the major league team. Pitching for both Lehigh Valley and Reading went 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA across nine innings.
To make room for Suárez on the 26-man roster, right-hander Luis Ortiz was optioned to the IronPigs following last night’s win over the Rockies.