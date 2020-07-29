ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Phillies Taxi Squad at Coca-Cola Park will be welcoming some new members. First round draft pick Bryson Stott is one of three new members to the 60-man player pool. First
Joining Stott in the Lehigh Valley will be Adonis Medina and Austin Listi. Stott is ranked as the number three prospect in the Phillies system currently. Coming out of UNLV this was going to be his first full season in the organization.
Medina pitched all of 2019 in Reading, some of that time spent with Austin Listi. Listi started with the Fightins before his promotion to the IronPigs last season.