The Phillies have selected the contract of outfielder Johan Rojas to the 40-man roster, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.
Rojas, 22, split the 2022 season between high-A Jersey Shore (70 games) and double-A Reading (60 games) while combining to post a .244/.309/.354 slash line with 20 doubles, seven triples, seven homers, 38 RBI, 82 runs and 62 stolen bases in 67 attempts (92.5%). He finished the regular season with Reading, where he hit .260 with a .720 OPS in 264 plate appearances. Rojas’ 62 steals overall ranked eighth among all minor league players in 2022 and were the most by a Phillies minor leaguer since 2009 (Anthony Gose, 76). The right-handed hitter began the season by stealing 31 consecutive bases without being caught, a streak which ended on June 22.