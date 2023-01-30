The Phillies have signed infielder Josh Harrison to a one-year contract, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced in a press release today.
Harrison, 35, provides a great deal of position versatility for Philadelphia, having logged innings at every position except catcher over his 12-year career.
Primarily a second baseman or third baseman, Harrison is a two-time All-Star with a high contact rate and a .272 lifetime batting average. Among 67 active players with at least 4,000 career plate appearances, his 642 strikeouts are the sixth-fewest.
To make room for Harrison on the club’s 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod has been designated for assignment.