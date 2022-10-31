A Phillies World Series wouldn't be complete without a little rain. Back in 1993 in Game 3, delayed, 2008 and 2009 Game 3s, delayed as well.
They made the call tonight - Game 3 postponed because of rain in the forecast. A bummer for fans who had already made the trip to the ballpark tonight. This could work out in the Phillies advantage, however, with their pitching rotation. The most important thing though - no rain in the forecast for the next few nights.
"I think the biggest thing is they want to play in dry conditions," said Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson. "They'll play wet they don't care. I think everybody wants to play in dry conditions. We know we're getting it in. Tt's going to be fair for everybody and we'll go get it."